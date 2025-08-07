Alvarez, Musiala: Top 7 most surprising Ballon d’Or 2025 omissions

Despite a packed shortlist of 30 world-class players for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, some standout names were surprisingly missing.

From goal machines to defensive walls, these are the most shocking omissions that left fans and pundits scratching their heads.

1. Julian Alvarez

Few players had a better all-round season than Julian Alvarez, who exploded in his debut year at Atletico Madrid with 29 goals across all competitions, including seven in the Champions League. He clocked nearly 4,000 minutes, led Argentina through qualifiers, and was a constant force on the pitch.

Despite his stats and consistency, the Ballon d’Or committee ignored him entirely—a decision many are calling one of the most egregious snubs in recent memory.

2. Alessandro Bastoni

The Ballon d’Or 2025 shortlist featured just one central defender, Virgil van Dijk, making Alessandro Bastoni’s omission even more painful. The Inter Milan defender was instrumental in their journey to the Champions League final and a near Serie A title win.

With top-tier ball-carrying stats and an ability to create from the back, Bastoni was arguably the best-performing center-back last season. His absence sends a clear message: defenders continue to be undervalued.

3. Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s Swedish sensation Alexander Isak netted 23 goals and 6 assists in just 34 Premier League games, carrying the Magpies into Champions League territory. When he didn’t play, Newcastle barely scored—proof of his impact.

Despite rumors of a €100 millio

n transfer, no spot for Isak on the list. His lack of European action may have cost him, but his domestic performances deserved recognition.

4. Jamal Musiala

With 21 goals and 8 assists, Jamal Musiala was electric for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. He was also a critical piece for Germany in the Nations League, shining in their win over Italy.

An injury late in the season saw Bayern falter in the Champions League and Germany’s attack crumble—proving just how valuable Musiala is. His omission feels especially harsh given his influence when fit.

5. Mateo Retegui

Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui topped Serie A with 25 goals and 8 assists, adding three more in the Champions League. He outscored all his league peers, including nominee Lautaro Martinez.

Yet somehow, he didn’t make the Ballon d’Or shortlist—while Serie A Player of the Season Scott McTominay did. The snub has left fans baffled and questioning the selection criteria.

6. Gabriel

Another defender who deserved a nod was Arsenal’s Gabriel. The Brazilian was not only defensively dominant but also a serious threat on set pieces—crucial for a Gunners side that battled through an injury-hit season.

Both Gabriel and William Saliba were vital at the back, but Gabriel’s scoring edge should have secured his spot on the list.

7. Bukayo Saka

While not quite a “snub” in the strictest sense, Bukayo Saka’s exclusion still raised eyebrows. He was one of Arsenal’s main attacking threats but missed several months due to a hamstring injury and returned far from his best.

Saka managed just one goal in his last nine Premier League matches, contributing to Arsenal’s title collapse. Still, given his importance to club and country, his absence is notable.

