” Allow Ojulari’s NNPCL leadership breath fresh air”-Coalition of CSOs tells traducers

A coalition of civil society organisations, CSOs on Friday asked traducers to allow the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPCL Group Managing Director, Dapo Ojulari and his management have a breath of fresh air.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja, Director General of the coalition under the aegis of Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption (GCCLAC) Dr Gabriel Nwambu declared that:

“For several weeks now there haa been a plethora of mudslinging against the management of NNPCL in the media by perceived traducers who mean no well for the survival of Nigeria.

Dr Nwambu disclosed this in a statement he read at the briefing entitled: ‘Enough is Enough: A word for NNPCL Traducers’, saying:”In recent weeks, there has been an upsurge in negative media reportage against Nigeria’s national oil company, the NNPC Ltd, and its senior management. These attacks, carefully orchestrated and coordinated by faceless groups and individuals with nefarious intents, are to say the least, most unfortunate.

” The frightening part of this dangerous development is that these negative campaigns don’t look like they will stop anytime soon. Today, it is Bayo Ojulari, the Group CEO; tomorrow, it is Dapo Segun, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and the next day, it is Udy Ntia, the Executive Vice President (EVP) Upstream.

“The evil forces appeared to be unrelenting in their quest to bring the company and its management to their knees.

“The NNPC Limited and its Management have seen enough: from sponsored media attacks to frivolous lawsuits, even staged protests from rented crowd based on nothing but the imaginations of the purveyors of fake news, the critics keep coming in droves. Apparently, some folks, both within and without are not happy with the direction the NNPC is going and would stop at nothing to derail the process of making NNPC work for all.

” To think that some Nigerians are behind these mischievous allegations in the media, is just serendipitous. The purveyors of these acts are probably oblivious of the immense damage they are doing to a company which should be our collective national treasure.

“This is a company that could best be described as the goose that lays the golden egg. This is a company that is about to be listed on the stock exchange!

Nwambu further stressed that : “But one might ask: what do they stand to gain by making these potentially damaging allegations towards one of Nigeria’s major brands and institutions?

“What is their benefit if the National Oil Company goes down as a result of their cynical opinions which seem to keep discerning investors away? Where is their patriotism?

“Instead of resorting to media trial of the NNPC and its Management, why won’t these individuals and groups utilise legal option to prove their cases?

” These traducers, in their myopic view, always think NNPC, led by Bashir Bayo Ojulari is the problem of Nigeria. Again, these critics, in their warped thinking and imagination, believe they or their paymasters can do better, in case they are asked to steer the ship of a Company that is gradually fighting its age-long demons and gradually coming back to life.

“The NNPC Management, especially under Ojulari’s stewardship, has never shied away from its many challenges. If anything, it has always been seen to face the challenges headlong.

“And the result of that confrontation has seen the company’s fortunes, growing in leaps and bounds.

“It is therefore important to state that since coming on board as the GCEO NNPC Ltd, Engr. Ojulari has recorded significant milestone and achievements, signalling a break from business as usual.

“He has also implemented bold reforms across operational transparency, fiscal discipline, and global competitiveness. It is safe to say that the man has proven himself not only a capable administrator but also a rare breed of technocrat.

“Similarly, this veteran oil and gas expert has performed feats nobody dares to attempt before. Today, through effective and innovative contract reengineering and industry collaboration, the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project has crossed the River Niger, marking a major step towards delivering the project that would turn around the industrial fortunes of Nigeria.

“His leadership acumen has also ensured significant increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production, generating more revenue for the country in the process. Under Ojulari’s watch, for the first time in a long while, the nation enjoyed 100% crude oil pipelines availability throughout June 2025.

” The feat which was possible through the industry-wide security interventions led by the NNPC.

” Again, Ojulari’s tireless efforts led to the prompt payment of cash call obligations by the NNPC. Unlike in the past were NNPC’s Joint Venture partners complain of non-payment by their senior partner, today, the IOCs can close their eyes knowing that in NNPC, they have a reliable partner that will keep its own side of the contract.

” It is also not a secret today that the Ojulari-led management has revamped governance and procurement processes at the NNPC, saving the company billions of naira in potential losses. He has aso instituted a data-driven framework for contract awards and auditing, effectively blocking several channels previously exploited for financial recklessness.

” A saying goes that “critics are like eunuchs in a harem, they have seen it done times without number, but they can never do it themselves.” The NNPC critics fall in this category, because they have, many at times, been witnesses to how the Company, turbo-charged by the new legislative chest of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is gradually transforming into a world-class commercial entity of choice.

“Sadly, like the eunuchs, these on- watching cynics can never do it themselves.

“Fact is whether they like it or not, the NNPC reforms are like a moving train that can never be stopped. Mr. President did not make a mistake by nominating the current NNPC Management.

“And from their performance so far, it is evident before everyone’s eyes that this is indeed a team driven by technical acumen, eagle-eyed attention to details, and unrelenting desire to rewrite the oil and gas playbook in Nigeria.

” In conclusion, as partners in the Nigerian Project, our coalition therefore calls on these detractors to support the Bayo Ojulari- led management team for the good work it is doing at the NNPC.

“Instead of circling like vultures, these traducers will do well to allow the new Management at the NNPC turn around the fortunes of the company for the better and set Nigeria on the enviable path of greatness. God bless NNPC. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Signed: Dr. Nwambu Gabriel Alhaji Aliyu Ushafa