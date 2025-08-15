All is now set for Anambra by-election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that all is now set for the conduct of the Saturday by-elections in Anambra South Senatorial zone and Onitsha North 1 state Assembly constituency.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Queen Elizabeth Agwu, disclosed this to journalists in Awka on Friday.

She said that the election would be held in 210 wards in the Anambra South Senatorial zone, while the exercise would be held in 118 wards in the Onitsha North 1 state Assembly constituency.

She also said that while 817, 521 registered voters were expected to determine a winner for the Anambra South Senatorial zone seat, 92,223 voters were eligible to participate in the election in Onitsha North 1 state Assembly constituency.

Agwu said that the two constituency by-elections were demanded by the demise of the occupants of the seats, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, who died on July 26,2024 in London and Justice Azuka who was kidnapped on Dec. 24, 2024.

The REC said that the commission had made adequate arrangements to ensure that the elections were free, fair and credible.

She disclosed that the commission had held a meeting with all major stakeholders, including security agencies, and that every participant in the elections agreed to collaborate to ensure the election was hitch-free.

Agwu urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote in the elections and advised those who had no business at the polls to stay away from the constituencies during the election.

She said that the commission had no preferred political parties or candidates in the upcoming elections and advised all eligible voters to come out in a timely manner to cast their votes for their preferred candidate.

Agwu stated that sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election had been distributed to the various constituencies where the election would be held, prior to relevant persons from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office.

She said that the exercise was conducted in a most civilised and professional manner before the security agencies, some political party representatives, and journalists who witnessed the distribution of the materials.

