Alfred storms to women’s 100m victory at Diamond League finals

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred celebrates winning the 100m Women event of the Diamond League athletics meeting “Weltklasse” at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, on August 28, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Olympic champion Julien Alfred stormed to victory in the women’s 100m at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday.

The sprinter, whose gold at last year’s Paris Olympics, was the first ever for her tiny Caribbean island homeland of Saint Lucia, clocked 10.76 seconds for the win at the Letzigrund Stadium.

Ivorian veteran Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith was initially disqualified for a false start.

A second set saw Alfred, in lane four, clean out of the blocks.

She kept the pressure on through to the line for a fine victory that was the perfect tonic before departing to the September 13-21 world championships in Tokyo.

Jamaica’s Tia Clayton finished second in 10.84sec, with Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith rounding out the podium (10.94).

“I am surpassing the questions about my injuries,” said Alfred. “I feel like there is more work to be done.

“It is my first race back in five weeks so it is like one step forward to me. I am not thinking about the time. It was about putting up the first and the second part.”

Alfred added: “Now, I am working on little things before Tokyo. I have a great team and they help me with the things like media attention and pressure.

“I feel like I want to add another gold in my collection. The season has been long, but my most favourite meets — it is between London and Monaco.

“When I compare myself now and at the beginning of the season, I am much fitter than before and also mentally, I am on the right place where I want to be.”