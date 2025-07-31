Alade to FG: decentralize Police to tackle rising insecurity

By Esther Onyegbula

Amid Nigeria’s worsening security situation, calls for reform of the country’s policing architecture are gaining renewed momentum. US-based police officer and policy advocate, Monday Alade, has issued a bold appeal to the Federal Government to immediately embrace state and community-based policing as a strategic response to Nigeria’s chronic insecurity.

In a paper titled “A Blueprint for Security: Why Nigeria Must Embrace State and Community-Based Policing Now”, Alade argues that the current centralized policing structure has failed to meet the country’s security needs, leaving communities across Nigeria vulnerable to attacks, kidnappings, and violent crime.

According to Alade, “Our streets are tense, our farmlands unsafe, and our citizens forced to live in fear rather than freedom. We cannot continue to rely solely on a monolithic, overstretched federal police system that is often disconnected from the realities of local communities.”

Alade’s proposal calls for a constitutional overhaul that will legalize and institutionalize state police agencies, enabling states to develop their own law enforcement infrastructure while working under coordinated federal guidelines. According to him, Nigeria must draw lessons from proven global policing systems that balance federal oversight with local enforcement autonomy.

“Across the world, from the United States to Europe, state and community policing have proven effective in reducing crime, fostering trust, and promoting justice. Nigeria cannot afford to remain an exception.”

The reform advocate urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the National Security Adviser to spearhead the constitutional and legislative efforts required to implement a multi-tier policing framework. He also emphasized the importance of aligning existing regional security networks—such as Amotekun, Ebube Agu, and Hisbah—into a federally regulated, professional state policing system.

To allay fears of operational conflict between state and federal law enforcement agencies, Alade recommended the development of clear protocols for jurisdictional boundaries, inter-agency cooperation, and investigative autonomy. He stressed that collaboration, not competition, must define the relationship between both tiers of policing.

“Concerns about jurisdictional overlap can be resolved through carefully crafted protocols on concurrent jurisdiction and shared intelligence,” he said.

In a forward-looking approach, Alade stressed the need for internationally benchmarked training programs that cover both tactical and emotional readiness. He proposed a holistic reform agenda that includes modules on criminal justice, constitutional law, tactical response, counter-terrorism, and emotional intelligence.

“Officers must be mentally sharp, physically fit, and emotionally resilient. They must maintain clarity of thought in conflict, exhibit empathy, and uphold the highest ethical standards,” he emphasized.

Alade underscored that security reform is not just a political or legislative task, it is a national imperative. He warned that without a functional, community-connected policing system, Nigeria’s development will remain out of reach.

“Security is the bedrock of every thriving democracy. Without it, development is a mirage. With it, even the most distant aspirations become possible.”

In a rallying cry for visionary leadership, he urged stakeholders to move from rhetoric to action.

“Now is the time. Let us be the generation that redefined policing in Nigeria. Let us build a nation where justice is not delayed, safety is not rationed, and peace is not negotiated, but guaranteed.”