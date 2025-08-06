Al Sadaqah Jariyah screens 380 women for cervical cancer across three states

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A humanitarian organisation, Al Sadaqah Jariyah, has provided free cervical cancer screening for no fewer than 380 women across Nasarawa, Sokoto, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of its 2025 Medical Outreach Impact Initiative.

According to the organisation’s impact report, the outreach was carried out in collaboration with various health institutions, including the Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH), Lafia; Reliance Specialist Hospital; Maryam Abacha Women and Children’s Welfare Clinic; Specialist Hospital, Sokoto; and the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

A breakdown of the outreach shows that 201 women were screened in Nasarawa, 141 in Abuja, and 43 in Sokoto, across three designated centres. The intervention was executed at a total cost of ₦2.8 million, sourced through donations and partner contributions, with ₦188,050 remaining to support future projects.

Speaking on the initiative, Fatimah Y. Abdulqadir, founder of Al Sadaqah Jariyah, said the programme aims to bridge the gap in access to healthcare, particularly among underserved women.

“In Nigeria, many women lack access to standard cervical screenings. Early detection dramatically increases treatment success and saves lives. This outreach brought that opportunity directly to women who need it most,” she said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board, Prof. Saad A. Ahmed, commended donors, partner hospitals, and volunteers for their contributions. He said the positive feedback from beneficiaries underscores the need to expand the programme.

The foundation also disclosed that all women who required further medical attention have been placed under care navigation and support, with each session also offering on-site counselling and necessary referrals.

Al Sadaqah Jariyah has called for increased support from both public and private sectors, urging individuals and organisations to contribute towards scaling up the intervention to reach more communities nationwide.