Akpodiete hails Dangote’s role in driving Nigeria’s economic growth

By Ephraim Oseji



US based lawyer and public affairs analyst, Christmas Akpodiete, Esq, has commended Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for what he described as “remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s economic development through strategic industrial investments.”



In a statement, Akpodiete said Dangote’s business model, anchored on large-scale local production, sectoral diversification, and social impact, has helped shift Nigeria from an import-dependent economy towards greater self-sufficiency.



He noted that Dangote Cement, which produces 48.6 million metric tonnes annually, has not only met domestic demand but turned Nigeria into a net exporter of cement. “This is a significant milestone that has reduced pressure on our foreign exchange reserves,” Akpodiete stated.



The analyst also cited the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery as a potential game-changer for the nation’s energy sector. He argued that once fully operational, the refinery could stabilise fuel prices, improve energy security, and generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs.



On transportation, Akpodiete referenced the company’s N720 billion investment in 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks, projected to save Nigerians over N1.7 trillion annually in fuel costs.

“This is the kind of forward-thinking approach needed to cut emissions and improve distribution efficiency across the country,” he added.



Akpodiete further highlighted the knock-on effects of Dangote’s ventures in attracting other private investments into manufacturing, agriculture, and energy, fostering competition and industrial growth.



He also praised the work of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, which since 1994 has invested in health, education, and nutrition programmes, partnering with governments and international organisations to tackle malnutrition and disease outbreaks.



According to Akpodiete, “Dangote’s integrated approach of building industries, creating jobs, and investing in human capital provides a template for how private sector leadership can accelerate national development.”