Akpan & Oduma: The Movie’ raises the bar on YouTube

By Benjamin Njoku

The comedy movie titled “Akpan & Oduma: The Movie” has proven to be a massive commercial and critical success as it has garnered 500k views within one week after it was uploaded on the YouTube channel “waptvchannel.”

The comedy movie has also been getting positive reviews from thousands of viewers online.

According to Wale Adenuga Jr., producer of Akpan & Oduma, “Since we launched the ‘Akpan & Oduma’ Comedy Skit Series in 2014, the multiple videos have amassed over 300 million views across YouTube and Facebook, becoming one of the most popular comedy brands in Nigeria’s digital media. “This success has also led to fans of the series constantly asking us for more.”

The movie stars the main titular characters, Akpan and Oduma alongside some trending comedy superstars, including Apankufor, Lalude, Jennifer Nnoruga, Sinmileoluwa Hassan as well as the much-loved regular supporting characters-Patoski, Chief Olododo, Sister Bridget, Brother Shangalo, and Omonla.

“Akpan & Oduma: The Movie” was released on YouTube on August 11, 2025, where it set a new record. The comedy skits are also available on Facebook.