Akpabuyo people celebrate return of peace, security at 34th Anniversary

…As Cross River Barter Market Set to Become International Trade Hub

The people of Akpabuyo Local Government Area in Cross River State rolled out the drums to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the council’s creation, marking the milestone with cultural displays, communal festivities, and renewed optimism for peace, security, and prosperity.

Speaking at the event, which held at the Council headquarters, former PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Emana Duke Ambrose-Amawhe, praised Governor Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu for restoring peace in the area, noting that insecurity in past years would have made such a gathering impossible.

“Since His Excellency came into power, he put all measures in place to ensure calm and peace. Today, people can sleep in their houses with their eyes closed, and that is why you see this turnout from far and near,” she said.

Highlighting Akpabuyo’s strategic location as a natural maritime gateway bordered by rivers, Bakassi, and the Atlantic Ocean, Dr. Ambrose-Amawhe revealed that ongoing government investments in dredging, deep-sea port development, and marine ecosystem preservation will position Akpabuyo as a hub for maritime trade and economic growth.

The APC stalwart stressed that farmers and fishermen stand to gain immensely from these initiatives. “With the pace of growth, Akpabuyo will contribute even more to the economic advancement of Cross River State and Nigeria. More jobs will mean more stability for our people,” she added.

She further explained that a major highlight of the celebration was the reopening of Akpabuyo’s historic barter trade market,the only one of its kind in West Africa,which had been shut for years due to insecurity.

Describing the revival of traditional exchanges such as fish for garri and palm oil, she said it was not only a testament to the community’s cultural resilience and economic rebirth but also a boost for the APC-led government in Cross River State and Nigeria at large

Dr. Emana placed particular emphasis on women, describing them as the “backbone of agriculture and trade” in the area, and commended ongoing empowerment programmes designed to give them greater opportunities to thrive in both farming and commerce.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Akpabuyo Local Government, Hon. Effiom Bassey Effiong, expressed joy at hosting the first-ever official anniversary of the council’s creation.

“We are celebrating the birthday of Akpabuyo, and it happened during my time as chairman. The turnout shows how happy our people are. By next year, it will be even bigger,” he said.

He credited the prevailing peace for the success of the event, to Governor Bassey Otu, noting that only minimal security presence was required.

“The place is calm and safe. We have Marine Police, the Navy, the Army, the Airforce, and our local vigilantes. Investors from China and other countries are already showing interest; some have even acquired land to build a university and industries,” he revealed.

Hon. Effiong also announced plans to remodel the barter market into a world-class commercial hub and attract more investors.



Already, cross-border traders from Cameroon and beyond are boosting local economic activity.

The council chairman further urged Akpabuyo youths to embrace their cultural heritage, particularly the Efik language, which he said was at risk of being lost among younger generations.

“We value our culture and tradition. We encourage our youths in higher institutions to learn our mother tongue because our children no longer speak our language,” he appealed.

Agriculture also took center stage at the celebration. Effiong noted that as an agrarian community, Akpabuyo is already benefiting from Governor Otu’s mechanized farming initiatives, which are creating jobs, strengthening food security, and opening up rural communities.

Reflecting on the creation of Akpabuyo from the old Odukpani Local Government in 1991, speakers agreed that the 34th anniversary was more than a cultural festival.

“It was a showcase of Akpabuyo’s resilience, its growing economic importance, and its potential role in shaping Nigeria’s maritime and agricultural future,” Effiong concluded.