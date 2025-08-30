Akpabio tells public officers to leave lasting legacies

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has charged Public officers to strive to leave behind enduring legacies that would outlive them after they have left office.

Akpabio spoke on Saturday at the funeral service in honour of Late Abom Emmanuel Eno Peter Umana, held at the Catholic Church Assumption Parish, Ukana, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said, “We are all gathered here today to celebrate the life of a man who gave his all to his people when he occupied the public office of a Commissioner of Trade and Industries in the old Cross River State.

“As a public officer, Pa Umana left behind indelible legacies which are now major point of reference for the people of Essien Udim Local Government Area and Akwa Ibom State in general, and that is why I call on public officers to always do their best by putting smiles on the faces of the people so that when they had long gone, they would be remembered for their good deeds by the people they left behind.

“As a teacher, in the then College of Education, Uyo, he demonstrated his consummate passion for education through diligent impartation of knowledge that distinguished him as an asset.

“When he made forays into politics, he made it central to service. As Commissioner in the Ministry of Trade and Industries, he introduced a paradigm shift in that Ministry and made significant impact. Industries like Sunshine Batteries, Qua Steel Mills, International Biscuits Limited owed their existence to his vision.”

Akpabio also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of “our indefatigable leader, and I beseech the comfort of the Holy Spirit for you and all who are grieving even as I offer assurance to stand in solidarity with the family in this difficult moment.”