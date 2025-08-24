Akpabio commends police commissioner for maintaining peace in Akwa Ibom

Akpabio

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, and his men for maintaining peace in the state.

He assured security agencies in the state of his continued support, particularly regarding their welfare and working conditions.

Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Jackson Udom, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Akpabio gave the commendation while commissioning fully furnished Police Quarters at Nto Ndang in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“I commend the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, for doing a good job in the state,” Akpabio said.

He noted that Azare’s leadership and collaboration with other agencies had ensured peace and security across the state.

“Nothing is too much for our security agencies. As they secure us, they deserve a comfortable living environment,” Akpabio added.

He assured that efforts would continue to prioritise the welfare of security operatives in the state and beyond.

“Our aim is to train officers not only for Nigeria’s security but for global standards,” he stressed.

Akpabio revealed that President Bola Tinubu had approved the establishment of a Police College for Cadet officer training.

“To demonstrate seriousness, construction works have commenced, and we hope to admit the first set of Cadet officers before year’s end,” he said.

In response, the CP thanked Akpabio for his consistent support, noting that it dated back to his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom.

“Your support is unprecedented, and we promise to put in our best to further secure the people and the state,” Azare said.

Earlier, Akpabio also commissioned an ultra-modern market, an ICT Centre, and classroom blocks, all located in Obot Akara Local Government Area.

He urged residents of the local council to take ownership of the projects to prevent vandalism and ensure their sustainability.

