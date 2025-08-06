Akowonjo Rotary Club boosts maternal health, gives kits to expectant mothers

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Abigail Aderibigbe, Ogechukwu Ibegbunam & Peter-Claver Obasi

To celebrate the maternal and child health month, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo District 9111 donated some material including baby’s cots, diapers, sanitary pads and other essentials items to nursing and expectant mothers as well as organised a counseling session on malaria, prevention and treatment during pregnancy and puerperium for mothers and child.

The event which took place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre, Akowonjo was aimed at educating pregnant women and nursing mothers on the need to take care of their health.

Speaking, the United President, Rotary Club of Akowonjo, District 9111, Rotarian David Amowie, disclosed that part of the service of the Club is to attend to urgent needs of the masses especially in the area of health, education, welfare among others.

He disclosed that more than 60 pregnant women and nursing mothers received the health kits as part of relief. Items including baby cots, antenatal baby packages, diapers, sanitary pads, mosquito nets among others.

His words: “The month of July has been set aside as maternal and child health month by the Rotary Club International and as a club; we are giving back to the society especially the indigent mothers. We want to make sure that they are well catered for when it comes to their well being.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that we give them, if not all the materials they will need, at least 80 percent of the materials required for their maternal and child health. We also educate them on the position on what it takes to stay healthy and be able to give birth to healthy children.

“We intend to reach out to more women in the society, as well as children and the less privileged in the society because the essence of Rotary club is to serve humanity”.

In his contribution, the Service Project Chair, Rotary Club 2025/26, Oladosu Taiwo stated that the club’s project for July is focused on maternal and child health care.

“As a club with the concern for community development, we have given out some materials including railings, sanitary pads, dettol, mosquito nets and other essentials required for both ante-natal and postnatal.

“For the month of July we were supposed to do two projects: first of all, we were able to discuss and learn about postpartum depression. We also had a partnership project with Rotary Club of Isolo, Isolo Metropolitan and Okota. This maternal and child health programme organised at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Health Centre is the third phase of the project.

“For the month of August, there will be multiple projects while September is scheduled for basic and literacy projects and we have two schools for that project already, this project will help the students who will be going back to school in September. We are expanding our capacity and we promise to do better.

In his counseling, Dr. Bamidele Ayodele, advised mothers to always listen to their health care practitioners, adding that adequate education is important when it comes to their health and well being.

“When it comes to maternal death, it is 80percent -90percent preventable and all of this is based on knowledge, when the pregnant women are aware of these very basic things including nutrition, paying attention to their health care workers, and being aware of the risk that they are exposed to.

Also, Dr. Yesufu Olatunbosun called on the government to come up with favourable policies, while private organisations, groups should join rotary clubs to continuously promote the basic level of health”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Officer in Charge of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre, Caroline expressed her gratitude to the rotary club for their generosity.

One of the beneficiaries of the healthcare essentials, Mrs. Barakat thanked the Rotary club for the gesture. She however promised to make use of the kits given to her.