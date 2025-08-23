Ajulo hails Aiyedatiwa as ‘Night of Praise’ clocks one year

By Adesina Wahab

The people of Ondo State on Friday marked the first anniversary of ‘A Night of Praise,’ the monthly faith gathering initiated by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, popularly called “Broda Lucky”. The event, which has grown into a unifying platform of worship and thanksgiving, has been described as both a spiritual sanctuary and a catalyst for good governance.

Reflecting on the journey, legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, hailed the governor’s people-centred and faith-driven style of leadership, noting that the governor’s devotion to God has been the foundation of his resilience and achievements.

“From the very beginning, Broda Lucky has led not just with policies, but with compassion and humility, like a shepherd guided by divine purpose,” Ajulo said in a statemwnt. “The Night of Praise has become more than worship; it has nurtured unity, inspired peace, and strengthened the soul of our state.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s emergence, Ajulo recalled, was not without challenges. He faced political opposition and legal hurdles after his election, but triumphed through popular support and judicial affirmation. “His victories, both at the polls and in court, testify that faith anchored in truth and love can weather any storm,” Ajulo added.

Listing some of the achievements of the governor since assuming office, the SAN noted, “Aiyedatiwa’s administration has introduced fiscal discipline, avoiding new loans while keeping Ondo State among Nigeria’s lowest in debt profile.”

His human capital initiatives include:

Recruitment of over 2,000 teachers.

Payment of WAEC fees and bursaries worth N335 million to more than 11,000 students.

N1 billion allocated for UNIMED’s Senate Building.

N1.2 billion to revive projects at OAUSTECH.

Clearing of salary and pension arrears, plus a N35,000 wage award to workers and N10,000 monthly support for retirees.

“Infrastructure strides include the “Zero Pothole Initiative,” rehabilitation of over 60 km of roads, rural link roads to aid farmers, and projects like Light Up Akure and Operation Keep Ondo Clean. In agriculture, his government launched a N2 billion food security intervention, alongside loans for artisans and SMEs.

“Security has also been strengthened through expanded Amotekun operations and forest security checkpoints, winning praise for safeguarding rural livelihoods.

Ajulo emphasised that Ondo State has blossomed under Aiyedatiwa into “a symbol of peace and progress,” attracting investors, boosting transport hubs, and supporting green economy initiatives like the Diaspora Smart City project.

“The love of God permeates Ondo State,” Ajulo noted, “reflected in the laughter of children, the smiles of workers, and the collaborative spirit that defines our state today.”

As Ondo celebrates one year of Night of Praise, Ajulo urged citizens to keep supporting the governor with prayers and active participation in the state’s progress. Quoting Gandhi and Rumi, he described Aiyedatiwa’s leadership as a reminder that true service is rooted in humility, resilience, and compassion.

“Happy first anniversary of A Night of Praise,” Ajulo wrote. “May the light of our shared faith continue to illuminate Ondo State, leading us toward a future enriched with grace, peace, and love.”