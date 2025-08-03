Ajadi, Aina lead NNPP’s charge in Remo by-election

…Party flags off campaign for Rasaq Shofowora, urges end to transactional politics

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has launched its campaign for the upcoming Remo Federal Constituency by-election, expressing optimism about its chances to offer a credible alternative to dominant political parties in Ogun State.

At the campaign flag-off held on Sunday, August 3, at Ilara Remo Town Hall, NNPP chieftain and 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, emphasized the need to move away from what he called “transactional politics” and focus on leadership driven by service and integrity.

“Our politics must now be about people, not personal gain,” Ajadi said. “We are offering a new way forward — one based on trust, performance, and accountability.”

Ajadi urged voters to avoid selling their votes, warning that such actions can have long-term negative impacts on democratic progress.

“True change comes from making informed choices, not from taking incentives on election day,” he added.

He endorsed Rasaq Segun Shofowora (RSS), the party’s candidate for the Remo Federal Constituency, describing him as a credible and committed candidate with a passion for grassroots development.

“Shofowora is a homegrown leader who understands the needs of his people. We are confident he will represent Remo Federal Constituency effectively,” Ajadi said.

The by-election follows the passing of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and APC lawmaker, in January 2025.

Also speaking at the rally, Barrister Femi John Aina, Ogun NNPP chairman, said the NNPP was positioning itself as a party of reform, and commended Ajadi for his dedication to inclusive development.

“Our focus is on solutions, not blame. We believe Ogun deserves leaders with vision and compassion,” Aina said.

Taking the podium to a warm reception, Rasaq Segun Shofowora, a first-time candidate, pledged to ensure transparency and equitable distribution of resources if elected.

“Representation should mean development that reaches every community — Sagamu, Ikenne, Remo North — no one will be left out,” he said.

Shofowora promised to advocate for youth empowerment, improved infrastructure, and support for farmers and small businesses.

“Let’s vote for a future that includes everyone,” he concluded. Key NNPP officials present included Comrade Kilamuwaye Badmus (Southwest PRO), Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo (State Secretary), Mrs. Foluke Precious Bagbasoro (Women Leader), Hon. Adenaya Fatai (Modawoni) (Assistant Financial Secretary), Hon. Funso Jide Adekunle (Youth Leader), Hon. Kehinde Teluwo, and Hon. Akingbala Semiu, among others.

The party urged voters to see the by-election as an opportunity to support constructive politics, driven by ideas and community-centered leadership.