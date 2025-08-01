Aiyedatiwa to Corps members: Leave legacy of excellence

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has charged members to leave behind a legacy of excellence, selfless service and patriotism.

Aiyedatiwa gave the charge while declaring open the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps at the orientation course in Ikare-Akoko area of the state.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Omoyefunmi Segun Henry, the governor

described Nigerian youths as the hope of the nation.

He reaffirmed the NYSC scheme as one of Nigeria’s most enduring platforms for national unity and integration.

The governor encouraged the corps members to go beyond the call of duty and seize the opportunity to positively impact their host communities.

While advising them to go about their National Service with sense of direction, he asked them to approach your service with a sense of mission.

He asked them to ” be exemplary in conduct, passionate in service and purposeful in impact. Strive to leave behind a legacy of excellence.

Aiyedatiwa also reiterated the commitment of the state government to the welfare and security of corps members, noting that security arrangements have been strengthened across all 18 local government areas in the state.

Th governor assured that the monthly stipend paid to corps members serving in the state would continue and disclosed ongoing investments to upgrade facilities at the orientation camp as part of efforts to enhance the NYSC experience.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the NYSC Ondo State Governing Board, represented by the Director of Youth, Mrs. Catherine Okukpe, commended the governor for his unwavering support for the Scheme.

Okukpe assured corps members of a safe and hospitable environment throughout their service year.

He said that “Your presence here today is a symbol of renewed hope for Nigeria. Serve with dignity, learn from your environment and wherever you go, be a force for progress.”

Also speaking at the event, the NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, welcomed the corps members and urged them to uphold discipline, commitment, and diligence throughout the orientation and service year.

Bakare also appealed to corps employers across the state to provide adequate support to corps members at their respective places of primary assignment.

Dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony included the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, The Owa-Ale Adumila of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adefemi Adegbite-Adedoyin, among others.