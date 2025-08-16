Aiyedatiwa delivering on mandate, Ondo APC unshaken – Lawson

Gov Aiyedatiwa

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has fired back at critics peddling tales of division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking to some journalists in Lagos at the weekend, Lawson dismissed those deliberately trying to undermine the achievements of the Aiyedatiwa administration in the state. He declared without mincing words that there is no crack in Ondo APC, and that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains the undisputed leader of the party in Ondo State.

Lawson dismissed what he described as desperate attempts by mischief-makers, especially on a few social media platforms, to undermine the towering achievements of Governor Aiyedatiwa. He said the governor’s leadership of the APC is “firm, clear, and beyond contestation.”

On the flurry of new political platforms springing up across Ondo State in support of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 reelection, Lawson said Governor Aiyedatiwa welcomes them as a sign of the APC’s unmatched strength and grassroots hold on the state.

He said: “Every group seeking to mobilise for President Tinubu must work within the framework of the APC. Let it be clear, our President will carry the flag of our great party in 2027, and Ondo State will be at the forefront of his victory.”

Turning to governance, Lawson rolled out an intimidating list of achievements of the Aiyedatiwa administration in just six months since assuming office in February 2025 under the OUR EASE development agenda.

Among them are: cutting the state’s domestic debt from ₦74bn to ₦12bn, recruiting over 2,000 teachers, completing the 7.8km ShopRite–Oda Road in Akure, near-completion of the Onyearugbulem–Irese Flyover, and massive school renovations across the state. He also cited ongoing dualization works on major highways including Ijoka Road, Akure, Akure–Idanre Road, and the 29km Igbokoda–Okitipupa Road, alongside regular pension payments and rehabilitation of 60km of roads statewide.

“These are not promises. They are projects you can see, roads you can drive on, schools your children can attend, salaries and pensions being paid. This is real governance, not politics,” Lawson declared.

He warned that attempts by “a tiny clique of politically rattled individuals” to downplay these strides would fail, insisting that Ondo people are firmly behind Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“The Governor has chosen governance above politics. Those who feel threatened by the overwhelming confidence reposed in him by APC stakeholders, both in the state and nationally, should prepare for more sleepless nights. The people of Ondo State know where they stand, and they stand with Governor Aiyedatiwa.”

With that, Lawson reaffirmed that Aiyedatiwa will continue to consolidate his role as both the leader of the APC in Ondo State and the driver of transformational governance.