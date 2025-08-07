Air strikes kill over 30 terrorists gathered for wedding in Zamfara

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Air Component of the Joint Task Force, Operation Fasan Yamma (OPFY) on Thursday confirmed that its fighter aircraft recorded another operational success on 4 August 2025 with neutralisation of over 30 terrorists in Zamfara State.

OPEY, in a statement by Captain David Adewusi, Media Information Officer, said the precision strikes were targeted “on terrorists who had converged at the foot of Asola Hills in Yankuzo Ward of Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State, for a wedding ceremony.

“The strike, which was conducted based on credible intelligence, targeted a large assembly of terrorists from the Faskari and Kankara axis of Katsina State, as well as various parts of Zamfara State.

“The operation resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists, with many others sustaining critical injuries.

“The injured terrorists were reportedly evacuated by their colleagues to Yankuzo village for treatment.

“Troops of 1 Brigade under Sector 2 OPFY launched a follow-up operation in the early hours of 5 August 2025, successfully fighting through an ambush laid along the route to the village.

“Locals and other reliable sources from the area have confirmed that no fewer than 30 terrorists were neutralized during the air interdiction by the Air Component of OPFY and the follow-up operations by ground troops.

“Additionally, four terrorist collaborators from Kunchin Kalgo village in Tsafe Local Government Area were critically injured.

“The successful interdiction has brought widespread relief to residents of Yankuzo, Tsafe, and neighbouring communities, who have suffered repeated terrorist harassment in recent times.

“Operation Fasan Yamma assures the people of Zamfara State and the North West of its continued commitment to ensuring peace and security in the zone.”