Air Peace to begin direct flight from Lagos to Sao Paulo – FG

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s national airline, Air Peace, has been granted permission to begin a direct flight from Lagos to Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, revealed this on his X handle, saying the direct flight, which the airline would soon commence, was one of the agreements reached between Tinubu and Brazilian leader President Luiz da Silva during Tinubu’s state visit.

According to him, Lula, at a joint conference with Tinubu, said an agreement has been reached.

Quoting Lula, Onanuga posted: “Increasing the direct connections between Nigeria and Brazil is another essential step to strengthen the ties between our societies. We have approved the launch of a direct flight, to be operated by Nigeria’s largest airline company, Air Peace, between Lagos and São Paulo.”

The presidential aide further stated, “Following a two-hour extended bilateral meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of agreements and MOUs at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília.

“Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement to boost trade and people-to-people ties.

“Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, signed an agreement on Diplomatic Training Cooperation.

“Both ministers also signed an MoU on political consultations to address bilateral, regional, and international issues of common interest.”