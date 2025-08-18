Air Canada flight attendants vow to defy latest back-to-work order

Striking Air Canada workers walk the picket line at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on August 16, 2025. Air Canada cancelled hundreds of flights Saturday as it began shutting down operations in response to a strike by flight attendants — triggering summer travel chaos for its 130,000 daily passengers. Canada’s largest airline, which flies directly to 180 cities worldwide, urged customers not to go to the airport if they have a ticket for Air Canada or its lower-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge. (Photo by Peter POWER / AFP)

Striking Air Canada flight attendants vowed Monday to defy another back-to-work order from Canada’s labor tribunal, extending a work stoppage that has cancelled travel for half a million people worldwide.

Roughly 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job after midnight Saturday, insisting the airline had failed to address their demands for higher wages and compensation for unpaid ground work, including during boarding.

Canada’s national carrier, which flies directly to 180 cities domestically and abroad, said the strike had forced cancellations impacting 500,000 people.

Over the weekend, federal labor minister Patty Hajdu invoked a legal provision to halt the strike and force both sides into binding arbitration.

Following Hajdu’s intervention, the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), a regulatory tribual, ordered the flight attendants back to work Sunday.

The flight attendants’ union said it would defy the order, forcing Air Canada to walk back plans to partially restore service.

CIRB regulators upped the pressure Monday.

It ordered the union “to resume the performance of their duties immediately and to refrain from engaging in unlawful strike activities,” Air Canada said in a statement.

The tribunal gave the Canadian Union of Public Employees until 12:00 pm (1600 GMT) to communicate to members that they “are required to resume the performance of their duties,” the carrier added.

Speaking after that deadline, CUPE president Mark Hancock told reporters the solution “has to be found at a bargaining table,” and that the union will not respect the tribunal’s ruling.

“None of us want to be in defiance of the law,” he said, but stressed the union would not waver in advocating for people asked to work hours on the ground during flight delays without “getting paid a dime.”

If Air Canada “thinks that planes will be flying this afternoon, they’re sorely mistaken,” Hancock said.

– Carney ‘disappointed’ –

Rafael Gomez, an industrial relations expert at the University of Toronto, told AFP the union may be on solid legal footing.

The provision “is written in such a way that it’s really for a situation where strikes have gone on a long time and there’s no way forward,” he said, suggesting that standard could not credibly apply to a strike that is just a few days old.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters Monday it was “disappointing” that eight months of negotiations between the carrier and union did not produce an agreement.

“We recognize very much the critical role that flight attendants play in keeping Canadians and their families safe as they travel,” he said.

“It is important that they’re compensated equitably.”

But, he added, Canada faced a situation where hundreds of thousands of citizens and visitors were facing travel uncertainty.

On Thursday, Air Canada detailed the terms offered to cabin crew, indicating a senior flight attendant would on average make CAN$87,000 ($65,000) by 2027.

CUPE has described Air Canada’s offers as “below inflation (and) below market value.”

In a statement issued before the strike began, the Business Council of Canada warned an Air Canada work stoppage would exacerbate the economic pinch already being felt from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.