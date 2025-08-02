A’Ibom to address worries in girl child education report

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – Akwa Ibom State has vowed to address critical findings reported in recent investigation into her State of Girl Child Education (SoGE).

Among the concerns raised, the research by the Onelife Initiative, with support from Malala Fund, expressed worry that urban centers (for external secondary school examinations) are not experiencing excellent performances against top performing rural centers just as 14,200 girls of secondary school classes are currently out of school.

Sola Fagorusi, Executive Director, Onelife Initiative, who presented excerpts from Vol. I and II of the reports covering 2019 to 2024, shared insights on the academic performances of girls in public secondary schools in the state, disaggregated into all 31 Local Governments Areas (LGAs) of Akwa Ibom.

Fagorusi highlighted that, “In 2019, a total 18,599 girls from public secondary schools enrolled for the West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) while 22,468 enrolled for the exam in 2024, signaling increase in enrolment.

“For NECO SSCE, 3,698 girls in private schools enrolled and 5,589 from public schools in 2024. Meanwhile about 4,600 girls of Junior Secondary Classes and 9,600 of Senior Secondary are currently out of school in Akwa Ibom according to analysis of the MICS-EAGLE data.

“Our findings from WAEC and NECO reveal that Local Government Areas (LGAs) as Mkpat Enin, Onna, Ikot Ekpene, Ibeno, Obot Akara and Eastern Obolo are in the top 5 performing LGAs for females candidates in the state over last 5 years with the likes of Oron, Uyo, Nsit Atai, Ika, Itu and Ibesikpo Asutan being bottom performers.“

Amongst other recommendations, the report urged government, corporate and charity groups to consider improving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in schools for girls, including building toilets for girls on spots different from the boys while also ensuring proper maintenance.

“Ministry of Education needs to also work with the 31 LGAs in the state to host annual prize giving days for best academic performance for girls annually while also providing rooms for development and expression of sport skills for girls”, the report further recommended.

On this irony of rural centers showing excellence performance against poor urban results, Fagorusi added, “We’re hoping this is based on pure genius and not because some magic are happening, that students are being aided to pass those exams.

“We are hoping as we go on in this journey, other partners see reasons to collaborate on fact finding mission. These are frontiers other concerned individuals and groups could further probe moving forward. What we want is for government to step into the space with gender responsive planning.

“There’s been several years of attention on the boy child. Some 20, 30 years ago, you probably would have 2 girls in a class of 20. And for families with more children to cater for, the priority is still on the boys.”

Represented on the occasion by Mrs. Blessing Etuk, an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Education, Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Education, Prof Ubong Essien Umo, said, “The report is significant as it provides credible data that will guide stakeholders, including our Ministry in strengthening policies and interventions that directly impact lives of our girls.

“The state has implemented a number of programs and initiatives targeted at the girl child, including construction of Model Girls Secondary School, Ikot Ekang and scholarship for indigent and high-performing students to encourage retention and academic excellence, including the girl child. More lies ahead.”

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Inibehe Silas Etukudo, represented by the Director, Economic Services, Nkechi Udoh, pledged the Ministry’s commitment to focus on poor performing LGAs reflected in the SoGE report to restore excellence while curbing sexual harassment which also effects girls academic performances.

At the event, Onelife Initiative, prioritising policy advocacy, gender and social inclusion across its thematic areas also unveiled a free online course equipping corps members, especially those without background in education, with gender sensitive teaching methods and approaches, particularly on the girl child with 219 beneficiaries in the state already enrolled on the platform.