A’Ibom Reps member rescues 4000 constituents from life threatening ailments

A patient undergoing a surgical procedure during the medical outreach.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – AN eight day free healthcare intervention by House of Representatives member representing Eket/ONNA/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency, Okpolupm Etteh, has rescued over 4000 constituents from various health scares.

The outreach across four local government areas (LGAs) of the constituency brought hope, healing, and relief to the majority indigent patients who had their health restored from years of untreated life-threatening medical conditions due to inability to afford cost of treatment.

At the end of the exercise, 1,523 patients went through various medical and surgical examinations, 926 had eye consultations, 1,618 were subjected to laboratory tests, 914 reading glasses dispensed with 57 eye surgeries and 246 general surgeries carried out.

Critical procedures covered in the general surgeries include myomectomy, herniorrhaphy, exploratory laparotomy, hydrocelectomy, vaginal hysterectomy, herniorrhaphy, appendectomy, uv-prolapse, ganglionectomy, abdominal hysterectomy, intestinal obstruction, lumpectomy and left ovarian cystectomy.

The initiative which commenced at the Cottage Hospital, Upenekang in Ibeno LGA, moved through the Cottage Hospital, Ekpene Obo, Esit-Eket LGA, the General Hospital, Awa-Iman ONNA LGA and climaxed at the Immanuel General Hospital, Eket LGA.

Etteh, the sponsor Reps member asserted, “Healthcare is a basic right, not a privilege. I am grateful that through this outreach we were able to touch lives, save lives, and give hope to families. This is just the beginning. We will continue to prioritize the well-being of our people.”

Dr. Unanam Ekaette who led the team of medical personnel on the outreach described it as one of the most far-reaching health interventions in recent years in the constituency, given the volume and diversity of medical cases carried out.