A’Ibom Gov’t revokes all lands allocated under Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

…As Eno Sacks Aide, Redeploys Commissioner on Lands

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Uyo — The Akwa Ibom State Government has revoked all land allocations made since the assumption of office by Governor Umo Eno in May 2023.

The announcement was made on Monday by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, SAN, who explained that the revocation was part of efforts to revalidate land records and transition to the new digital Akwa-GIS platform.

Udom said: “Notice is hereby given of the revocation of all land allocations in Akwa Ibom State made from the 29th day of May, 2023, till date, inclusive of all government-acquired land, for the purpose of revalidating allocations and interests, and for migrating to the digital Akwa-GIS platform.”

He added that during the transition, all fresh land allocations and transactions would be suspended for one month, while the Directorate of Lands would be temporarily shut. The revalidation process, he noted, would run for two months at the GIS office in the Ministry of Lands and Town Planning, after which any unvalidated allocations or interests would be considered invalid.

In a related development, Governor Eno relieved his Senior Special Assistant on Land Matters, Udeme Daniel Isa, of his appointment with immediate effect. In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Isa was directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands.

The governor also approved a cabinet reshuffle which saw Capt. Iniobong Ekong (rtd), Commissioner for Lands and Town Planning, swap portfolios with Dr. Ubong Inyang, Commissioner for Trade and Investment.

Uwah said the adjustment was to further strengthen the State Executive Council in line with the governor’s ARISE Agenda.