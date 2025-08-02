A’Ibom–Cross River Oil Dispute: ICJ, Supreme Court judgments fully implemented —Aondoakaa

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), has affirmed that the judgments delivered by both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Nigerian Supreme Court on the long-standing oil boundary dispute between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states have been fully implemented.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News’ Morning Show, Aondoakaa noted that the matter had been legally settled, both internationally and domestically, and that further attempts to revisit it would lack legal merit.

Reflecting on his role in the implementation of the ICJ ruling, Aondoakaa highlighted his participation in the Green Tree Agreement — the accord that facilitated the peaceful transfer of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon.

“As chairman of the boundary committee and co-leader of the Green Tree Agreement implementation, I can confirm that the final phase — the Bakassi handover — was successfully completed. The judgement was executed in accordance with all international protocols,” he stated.

He explained that the ICJ ruling altered the status of Cross River State, noting that the legal interpretation at the time concluded that the state no longer had a coastline after the cession, thereby affecting access to offshore resources.

Aondoakaa further stated that the Nigerian Supreme Court ruled on the matter on two separate occasions, both times affirming the position of Akwa Ibom State.

“Cross River pursued its case through the legal system, and the Supreme Court gave clear rulings, which were implemented in line with constitutional and judicial processes,” he said.

Commenting on the history of efforts to resolve the matter, he recalled interactions with the National Boundary Commission, noting that cooperation from stakeholders was critical in resolving the dispute.

He acknowledged that at the time, the federal government took steps to manage the situation with sensitivity, including temporary economic support to Cross River State.

“We held meetings in Switzerland, and the entire process was observed by representatives from key global partners. Nigeria fulfilled its obligations and respected international law,” he added.

The former attorney general concluded by reiterating the importance of upholding judicial and diplomatic decisions, stressing that final rulings — especially those governed by international agreements — should be respected to preserve Nigeria’s legal integrity.

“Respecting judgments and agreements is essential for our global standing. As a nation, consistency in adhering to the rule of law reinforces our credibility,” Aondoakaa said.

He advised that the matter be considered concluded in both legal and diplomatic terms, calling for focus on constructive development in the affected regions.