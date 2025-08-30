Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser and Chairman of G42, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made it to the TIME100 AI 2025 list over his initiatives on artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

TIME said G42, UAE’s leading tech company, has built a global portfolio of AI supercomputers via partnerships with organisations like Microsoft and Cerebras Systems.

TIME recalled His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed’s role in various recent initiatives: “In March, after His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed met with US President Donald Trump, the White House unveiled that the UAE would make a $1.4 trillion investment in American AI infrastructure and related tech over the next decade, and in May, the Trump administration announced the president would lift key trade restrictions to the Middle East,” TIME’s said.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed’s initiatives set the stage for a 5 GW data centre campus in Abu Dhabi, expected to become the world’s largest AI infrastructure project outside the US, TIME said.

TIME on Thursday revealed the third annual TIME100 AI list, recognising the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence.

The list contains the who’s who of the world of technology. The 100 list has been divided into four categories — Leaders, Innovators, Shapers and Thinkers. His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed was listed in the Shapers category.