Agunechemba: Pay Corper Elohor N100m compensation, HURIWA tells Soludo

Soludo

…Demands Probe of Agunechemba Operatives Over Assault

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to pay N100 million in compensation to a serving female corps member, Miss Jennifer Elohor, who was allegedly brutalised and stripped naked by operatives of the state-owned security outfit, Agunechemba.

Elohor, a 28-year-old Zoology graduate from Delta State University, is currently serving in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state. She was reportedly assaulted on July 23, 2025, when armed operatives stormed the corps members’ lodge, accusing them of engaging in internet fraud.

Narrating her ordeal, Elohor said the vigilantes, who were neither in uniform nor wore any form of identification, broke into the lodge, beat her with sticks and guns, tore off her clothes, and paraded her naked before dragging her into their vehicle.

“Yes, I was completely naked. I used my hands to cover myself. I was bleeding, but they didn’t care. They kept harassing me and even threatened to shoot us and dump our bodies in the bush,” she said.

HURIWA, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, condemned the assault as a gross violation of human dignity and demanded justice.

“The Governor of Anambra State must treat this case with the seriousness it deserves, as though it involved his own daughter. Anything short of the full prosecution of these vigilantes would amount to complicity,” the group warned.

The association also called on the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Youth Development, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the National Human Rights Commission, and other civil society organisations to monitor the case closely and ensure justice is not subverted.

HURIWA further criticised the Local Government Inspector of the NYSC in the area, identified as Mr. Anayo, accusing him of negligence and failure to protect corps members under his watch. It called on the NYSC Director-General to investigate and sanction him if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

The association vowed to monitor the investigation and prosecution of the Agunechemba operatives and resist any attempt by the Anambra State Government to shield the perpetrators from justice.