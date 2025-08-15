Agric Cttee on MSME inauguration ‘ll galvanize agribusiness potential – Kyari

Minister Kyari

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to transform small businesses in the agric space, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, yesterday, asserted that the inauguration of the Implementation Technical Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, and National Argo-Allied Commodities Cooperatives of Nigeria, NACCON, galvanize agribusiness potential.

Kyari who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, said it became imperative to inaugurate the committee at this point in order to give a sense of belonging to MSMEs and also to boost the various agricultural value chains for greater productivity, profitability and efficient contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the nation’s economy.

The Minister also said the Committee is to ensure that the MSMEs have corporate interactions, drive economic growth and create job opportunities for Nigerians.

Meanwhile,he assured that the federal government would provide a conducive environment for the agribusiness MSMEs to maximize their full potential in production, processing, packaging, marketing and distribution in the agriculture ecosystem.

He said: “The Ministry is committed to improve the agricultural value chains to unlock value for farmer, MSMEs, with special focus on areas in which we have comparative advantage by providing interventions in different commodity value chains and development of rural infrastructure for food production.

“The income generation by our farmers, increased trade and investment opportunities (locally and internationally), growth in foreign exchange earnings, job creation and poverty reduction.

He revealed that, “The aggregation of the produce of the micro, small, and medium producers are considered to be the economic pivots of any nation. Without the existence of the input or contribution of their produce, there can not be produce to showcase, which implies NO Agribusiness MSMEs, NO Nation.”

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, represented by the Director, Department of Agribusiness and Market Development, Iwara Bassey, explained that the mandate of the committee is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President in the agriculture sector, which is geared toward achieving food security and economic growth.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Hon Julius Akam, thanked the Ministry for assembling relevant stakeholders in the sector for this national assignment, and he also pledged that the committee would work assiduously to achieve its mandate.