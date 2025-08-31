Agege ‘ll continue to produce stars for the world” – Acting Chairman Obasa Declares



.As 2025 U-16 summer championship ends

The curtain has fallen on the OBASA Summer U16 Championship 2025, with a thrilling grand finale that showcased the finest of Agege’s grassroots football talent and reaffirmed the local government’s commitment to youth empowerment.



The final matches, which featured both male and female categories, held residents and visitors spellbound with excitement, unity, and sporting excellence.



The female category saw Helpzibah Ladies claim a commanding 3–0 victory over Living Proof Queens. The winners, dressed in pink, combined flair and discipline to dominate the game, drawing loud ovations from the spectators.



The match began with a ceremonial kickoff performed by Hon. Fatai, following a moment of tribute to the late Razaq Omotoyosi, Agege’s football hero.



The male category lived up to expectations as Shuffle Select FA defeated Adwaik S.A in a hard-fought 3–1 contest. The encounter, which commenced with Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, Acting Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, taking the ceremonial kickoff, drew massive attendance from residents and dignitaries alike.

A spirited boxing exhibition during halftime further highlighted Agege’s broad sporting culture beyond football.



The championship finale was graced by a distinguished roll call of leaders, including Hon. Wale Ahmed (MHR, Agege Federal Constituency), Hon. Ayantayo Afolabi (Commissioner for Training and Establishment), Hon. Ajibola Fatai (APC General Secretary & S.A to Mr. Speaker), party executives, councillors, youth leaders, and stakeholders.



Speaking to journalists after the matches, Hon. Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to nurturing local talent and using sports as a vehicle for youth development.

“Agege will continue to breed stars for the world. From Agege to Stamford Bridge, Anfield, and beyond, our children have the talent, and we must give them the platform. This championship is not the end, but the beginning of greater opportunities,” Obasa stated.

He also disclosed plans to establish an official Agege Local Government football team, which will provide structured pathways for talented youth to progress into professional football.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of medals, trophies, and prize cheques to winners and outstanding participants, amidst chants, applause, and celebrations that reverberated across Agege and Orile Agege.

The OBASA Summer U16 Championship 2025 not only delivered sporting excellence but also strengthened community bonds and reinforced Agege’s legacy as the cradle of grassroots talent in Lagos.