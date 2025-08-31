Agege LG to distribute 250 free GCE forms to students

Students in the examination hall during PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge Stage one

In demonstration of its unflinching commitment to youth empowerment and educational development, Agege Local Government has announced the distribution of 250 free General Certificate of Education (GCE) forms to indigent and deserving students across the community.

This laudable initiative, spearheaded by the Acting Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, Mr. Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, reflects the administration’s vision to reduce the financial burden on parents and guardians while creating equal access to educational opportunities for students.

Speaking on the intervention, Mr. Obasa noted that education remains the greatest investment a government can make in its youths, as it empowers them to compete favorably in today’s knowledge-driven society. He emphasized that the free GCE forms will not only give students the chance to further their academic aspirations but also serve as a springboard for future opportunities.

“Our youths are the backbone of tomorrow, and we cannot afford to allow financial constraints to hinder their pursuit of excellence. By providing these forms, Agege Local Government is reaffirming its pledge to nurture dreams, open doors, and strengthen the academic foundation of our community,” Obasa stated.

The Local Government assured that the schedule and collection details for the free forms will be communicated in due course, urging interested students and parents to stay tuned to official channels for updates.

This initiative comes as part of a broader framework of youth-oriented policies and programs being rolled out under the present administration to inspire hope, reduce poverty, and build a more enlightened society in Agege.

The Acting Chairman further called on community leaders, school authorities, and parents to support the government’s efforts by encouraging eligible students to take advantage of the opportunity once the distribution commences.

For more information and subsequent announcements, residents are advised to follow the official communication outlets of Agege Local Government.