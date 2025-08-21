Agege LG awards ₦5m to top WAEC students, schools, education district

By Jacob Ajom

In a bold demonstration of commitment to educational excellence, Agege Local Government Area has rewarded outstanding students, their schools, and the local education district with a total of ₦5 million following exceptional performances in the 2025 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

The awards were announced by the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Azeez Tunde, alongside Vice Chairman Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, as part of efforts to celebrate academic achievement and motivate students to pursue excellence.

The top-performing student, Akintoye Boluwatife Niemat of Government Senior College, Agege, who achieved 7 A1s, 1 B3, and 1 C6, received ₦1 million. Her schoolmate, Hassan Aisha Ayomide, who scored 6 A1s and 3 B3s, also received ₦1 million. Olatunji Olayinka Deborah of Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, who secured 5 A1s, 2 B2s, and 3 B3s, was awarded ₦1 million as the third top performer.

The local government also recognized the institutions behind these achievements. Government Senior College, Agege, which produced two of the winners, was awarded ₦1 million, while Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School received ₦500,000. Additionally, the Agege Education District was honored with ₦500,000, bringing the total disbursement to ₦5 million.

Chairman Tunde lauded the students, teachers, and education officials for their dedication. “Education remains the strongest legacy we can bequeath to the next generation. By rewarding these outstanding students, their schools, and the district, we are encouraging a culture of hard work, resilience, and academic distinction,” he said.

Vice Chairman Obasa described the initiative as a historic investment in human capital, assuring that the local government would continue to prioritize educational development as a foundation for community progress.

Parents, teachers, and community leaders commended the initiative, noting that it would inspire other students and strengthen collaboration between schools and government to nurture future leaders from Agege.