Again, police defuse IED near IDP camp in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted near an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Mallam Fatori, headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area.

According to the command, the device, described as “victim-operated”, was discovered and neutralised in the border community, which is about 272 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The operation comes less than 24 hours after police defused a similar explosive planted on farmland in Dikwa Local Government Area.

The statement signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer partly reads, “On 18th August, 2025, at about 1630 hours, information was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mallam Fatori, regarding a suspected explosive device in the area.

“Acting swiftly on the report, the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, psc, immediately directed the deployment of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Team attached to Base 13, Maiduguri.

“In line with standard EOD safety protocols, the team cordoned off the area, conducted a thorough clearance operation, and successfully discovered the buried IED.

“The device was carefully evacuated to a safe location where it was professionally demolished without any casualties or damage to property.

“Members of the community were sensitised while monitoring of the area is ongoing to guarantee sustained security for residents and IDPs.

“The Borno State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Naziru Abdulmajid, psc, reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious objects or persons to the nearest police station.”