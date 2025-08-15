After massacre, Yelewata demands 100 homes, market rebuild

By Peter Duru

Makurdi— The leaders of the Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State have called on the state government to urgently construct 100 units of two-bedroom flats to resettle displaced residents and provide shelter for families devastated by the June 13, 2025, massacre.

On that day, armed herdsmen invaded the community, killing over 200 people, including women and children, and burning down homes, market stalls, and other structures.

Speaking during a press briefing in Yelewata on Thursday, the community’s leader and spokesman, Matthew Mnyan, flanked by elders, women, and youth leaders, said life has been unbearable for survivors.

“We have suffered too much,” Mnyan said. “We lost over 200 of our people in one day. Our houses were burnt, our market was destroyed, and families have been scattered. It is time to rebuild our community and bring our people back home.”

The leaders urged the state government to channel donations made in the wake of the massacre into tangible reconstruction efforts.

“We are appealing to the Benue State Government to use the funds donated to build at least 100 units of two-bedroom flats to resettle displaced families,” Mnyan stated. “We also need our market rebuilt so our people can return to economic activities and start their lives again.”

The community further called for economic empowerment through cash support to victims to enable them to start small businesses, as well as the establishment of a mobile police station to enhance security and prevent future attacks.

“The rebuilding of our market is vital,” Mnyan emphasised.

“Without it, there is no economic life in Yelewata. We also need security; a mobile police station here will make our people feel safe. These steps will help bring the surviving families back together and closer to their homes.”