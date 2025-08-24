Afrobeats star, Rey YMB set to drop new single “Through The Night”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Afrobeats sensation and self-proclaimed creator of the AfroMelody genre, Rey YMB, has announced the release of his latest single, “Through The Night,” which hit streaming platforms on August 22, 2025.

The England-based Nigerian artiste, whose real name is Fowowe Samuel, has continued to gain traction internationally for his distinctive blend of Afrobeats rhythms and soulful, melody-rich storytelling, a sound he calls AfroMelody. With a growing fan base in Nigeria, the UK, and beyond, Rey YMB is quickly becoming one of the genre’s most innovative voices.

The new single, “Through The Night,” is described as a playful yet emotionally nuanced track about a man navigating a carefree phase of his life, seeking fun, freedom, and fleeting connections rather than romance or commitment.

“It’s about a chapter in life where you’re not looking for anything serious, just good vibes,” said Rey YMB in a statement.

The track was written and composed by Rey YMB and produced by Premium Sound, known for crisp, high-energy Afrobeats productions. Listeners can expect a catchy mix of vibrant percussion, groovy basslines, and dynamic guitar riffs, with Rey’s vocals moving fluidly between vulnerable verses and high-impact choruses.

Reflecting on his journey from Lagos to London, Rey YMB first made waves in 2014 with his debut single “JIJOMI” featuring Rugio. The track earned him early recognition, including ANUCA’s Rookie Artiste of the Year and Next Rated Artist awards.

Since then, he’s released a string of popular tracks including “Sexy”, “Sumobi”, “Afro Melody”, and “One Life” featuring SteineLEE. His 2024 EP, The Glory, received critical acclaim for its rich production and introspective songwriting.

His most recent release, the dancehall-infused “Bounce,” showcased his genre-blending versatility and came with futuristic visuals shot in London. “Through The Night” is expected to continue that creative evolution while staying rooted in the AfroMelody aesthetic that defines his sound.

Following this release, Rey YMB has confirmed that more music, live performances, and collaborations are in the pipeline. With “Through The Night,” he hopes to connect with both longtime fans and new listeners drawn to his unique fusion of sound and sentiment.

He also hinted that the new work will be avaliable on all major streaming platforms from August 22, 2025.