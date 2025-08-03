Afrobasket: Tinubu lauds D’Tigress for making historic final

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for reaching the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket for the fifth consecutive time, following a gritty win over Senegal.

‎

‎The president’s message is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

‎

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria defeated Senegal

75-68 in the semi-final game at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday night to zoom into a historic final.

‎

‎Tinubu praised the reigning champions for their resilience, dominance, and consistent performance against their West African rivals.

‎

‎The win over Senegal, D’Tigress’ seventh straight, was hailed as a historic moment for Nigerian basketball.

‎

‎With this win, D’Tigress had secured a spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments.

‎

‎Tinubu described the game as “the final before the final” and applauded the team’s fierce competitive spirit.

‎

‎“I have observed the discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament,

‎”These are qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned respect for our players and coaches worldwide.

‎

‎“I especially commend Rena Wakama, the team’s first female Head Coach, whose leadership and experience—both on the court and now from the bench—continue to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” he said.

‎

‎The president reaffirmed his full support as the team aims for a record fifth straight AfroBasket title.

‎

‎D’Tigress will face Mali in the final on Sunday, eyeing a seventh overall title and a place in basketball history.

Vanguard News