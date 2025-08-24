Afrobasket: Angola regain title 10 years after losing it to Nigeria

By Patrick Omorodion

‎Ten years after Angola lost the Afrobasket men’s title to Nigeria’s D’Tigers in Tunisia, they reached the final for the first time this year, beating another West African side, Mali, to win their 12th title on home ground in Luanda on Sunday.

‎Currently ranked third in Africa and 33rd in the world, Angola made mincemeat of Mali, ranked 12th in Africa and 83rd in the world, beating them in all four quarters: 14-10, 18-10, 19-11, and 19-12, with a whopping 27 points, resulting in a 70-43 victory.

‎Angola’s Childe Dundao was the highest scorer on both sides, amassing 16 points, despite his efficiency of 11 percent being lower than Mali’s Aliou Diarra, who had an efficiency of 15 percent.