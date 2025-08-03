AfroBasket 2025 final: Nigeria vs Mali – date, time and where to watch

The 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket final will see Nigeria take on Mali in a highly anticipated showdown on Sunday, August 3, at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria vs Mali: a rivalry rekindled

This final revives one of African women’s basketball’s fiercest rivalries. Since 2011, both teams have met six times at AfroBasket tournaments, each claiming three wins. Nigeria’s 70–59 victory over Mali in the 2021 final marked their third consecutive title and extended their dominance.

Eight players from each team who featured in the 2021 final are back, making this rematch even more significant.

Route to the Final

Nigeria topped Group D, defeated Cameroon in the quarterfinals, and edged Senegal 75–68 in the semis.

Mali went unbeaten in Group B and cruised past Cameroon and South Sudan to reach the final.

Key Stats

Nigeria averages 77.5 points per game, the highest in the tournament.

Mali leads in rebounds (48.5 per game) and assists (22 per game).

Nigeria has a better shooting percentage from the field and beyond the arc.

Players to Watch: Nigeria and Mali

Amy Okonkwo (Nigeria): Leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game.

Ezinne Kalu (Nigeria): Crucial on both ends of the court.

Djeneba N’Diaye (Mali): Top scorer for Mali with 12.5 points per game.

Sika Koné (Mali): Dominant in the paint, averaging 10.5 rebounds and two double-doubles.

What’s at Stake

The winner will secure automatic qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin. Other top finishers will head to the qualifying tournaments in March 2026.

This final is not just about the title—it’s about legacy, pride, and the future of African women’s basketball.

Time and Where to Watch

Kick-off is at 7 PM Nigerian time. The match will be broadcast live on DAZN and StarTimes Sports channels (decoder and app).

