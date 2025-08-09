Afro-fusion star MODIH returns with single ‘Midlife Crisis’

After nearly two years away from the music scene, Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Micheal Odih has returned with a sharper voice, a clearer message, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Formerly known as Meeky, the singer-songwriter now reintroduces himself as MODIH, marking a fresh chapter in his career and announcing his upcoming single, Midlife Crisis.

This return, according to MODIH, is not about picking up where he left off but about starting from a place of truth. The hiatus, he explained, was an intentional season of silence that allowed him to realign his life and artistry. “I needed to step back, not because I lost my passion, but because I wanted my music to come from a place of clarity and honesty,” he said.

While the new name may appear to simply merge the “M” from Micheal and his surname Odih, MODIH revealed a deeper meaning Made Of Dreams Inspired by Hustle. This philosophy, he explained, is the foundation of his creative vision going forward.

In his earlier years, the artist gained recognition for his lyrical skill and confident delivery. Yet, behind the scenes, he felt a disconnect between the music he was making and the message he truly wanted to share. That inner conflict prompted him to let go of misaligned projects and rebuild from an authentic place.

Midlife Crisis, the first product of this reset, explores themes of uncertainty, self-reflection, and intentional growth. It captures the emotional weight of questioning one’s path while embracing the courage to move forward with purpose. With warm production, layered melodies, and grounded delivery, the track offers a refined sound that blends Afro-fusion with depth and intimacy.

As the release date approaches, MODIH’s comeback stands as a testament to the power of stepping away to rediscover one’s voice. His journey shows that the loudest returns are often not the noisiest, but the clearest.