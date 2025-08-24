AFRIMA 2025: FG, Lagos State declare readiness to host Africa In November

By Benjamin Njoku

It was a dazzling evening of elegance, warmth, and celebration as the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, hosted its 2025 Patron’s Dinner with the International Jury in Lagos.

The gathering brought together policymakers, stakeholders in Africa’s creative economy, music executives, artists, media representatives, and AFRIMA’s international jurors from 14 countries who are responsible for ensuring the credibility of Africa’s global music awards.

The event was hosted by AFRIMA Patron, Dr. Bisi Onasanya, Chairman of The Address Homes.

This year’s jury session has brought together jurors from across the five regions of Africa and the diaspora in Lagos, Nigeria. For over a week, they worked tirelessly to select nominees from a total of 10,717 entries received for AFRIMA 2025. The AFRIMA 2025 Nominees List will be announced to the public on August 24, following the conclusion of the adjudication process.

Barrister Hannatu Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture,Tourism and the Creative Economy, who leads a strong cast of dignitaries to the event, praised AFRIMA’s global impact.

“AFRIMA is a testimony of how the creative sector in Nigeria has developed to a global standard, even without strong government backup. We are proud of what AFRIMA stands for and the impact it has made in Africa and on a global scale, projecting our identity, culture, language, and music. As a government, we will continue to support initiatives like this not just because it celebrates art but because it strengthens the economy and unites us,” she said.

Representing the Lagos State Government, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, assured stakeholders, artistes, and fans across Africa that the State is fully prepared to welcome the continent and the rest of the world.

Benson-Awoyinka, who was joined at the event by the Lagos State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said, “I think we are in the right place at the right time. For us in Lagos, hosting AFRIMA 2025 is not just another event; it is a big honor. People say we are the culture and entertainment capital of Africa, and we are ready to welcome the whole continent and the world to our city for this great event. We thank the Federal Government, our partners, and all those supporting AFRIMA for trusting Lagos to host again.”

In collaboration with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA 2025 is being organised alongside the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Official Host City, Lagos State.

For the Patron, Dr. Onasanya, who was acxompanied to the event by his wife, Mrs Olufunke Onasanya, families and friends and business mogul,Chief Musa Danjuma and Dayo Adeola, the focus is on creating a sustainable legacy and delivering the best AFRIMA yet.

“Tonight, we proudly recognise the incredible work of our jury members and say a big thank you to them. This year, we are excited to welcome Africa to AFRIMA. Africa and the rest of the world will see an amazing show in Lagos because we are confident of organising a successful event. I sincerely thank the Federal Government of Nigeria and our Official Host City, Lagos State, for their tremendous support, as well as our sponsors and every stakeholder who believes in AFRIMA.The last edition was fantastic, but I assure you that AFRIMA 2025 will be the best”

One of the jury members, Guy Neza, an Ivorian who is representing West Africa on the panel, said, “It has been an amazing journey for me to be part of this journey. Africa is full of amazing talent, and it makes me happy to see our music and creativity receiving the recognition they deserve, as AFRIMA is the continent’s biggest music entity. Every artist who sends in their work is helping our creative industry grow stronger. With the quality of music we have screened, I can confidently say that the future of the industry is promising.”

AFRIMA President and Founder, Mike Dada, thanked the jury, patrons, and creative stakeholders for their role in sustaining AFRIMA’s growth and success.

“I am truly grateful for the support from every corner of our creative industry; from the Federal Government of Nigeria, our Official Host City, Lagos State Government and Governor Babajide Sanwolu, our Patron, to the media, to the artists, producers, and record executives. It is inspiring to see us working hand in hand with one shared goal to elevate Africa’s global music. We said at the beginning of this journey that we would not joke with the credibility of this awards; we insisted that any artist who will be nominated or win award must submit their work to qualify and this patron’s dinner is our way of honouring the AFRIMA jury, who dedicate their time to carefully select the finest talents from thousands of entries for nomination in their rightful categories,” he said.]

Guests were also treated to a soulful performance by fast-rising star, Qing Madi. Adding to the sparkle of the night were appearances from music stars Ice Prince Zamani, Orezi, Praiz, and DJ Nana, among others.

The roll call of high-profile dignitaries included Lai Mohammed, former Minister of Information and Culture; media moguls Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye and Id Ogungbe; respected journalists Mayor Akinpelu,Ayo Aminu,Mojeed Jamiu,Azu Arinze; Founder of AFFRIF,Chioma Ude,media and Entertainment personalities Olisa Adibua, Ali Baba,Sunday Are,Ehiz and Uti Nwachukwu amomg others; alongside other notable figures from the arts, culture, and media space.

The AFRIMA 2025 celebration is set to take place from November 25 to 30 in Lagos. The week-long show will include a variety of events, such as the Welcome Soiree, the AFRIMA Music Village, the African Music Business Summit, a Host City Tour, the Nominees Party, and the main awards ceremony. This ceremony will be broadcast live to over 84 countries.