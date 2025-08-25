Africa’s Healthcare Crossroads: Why surgery must be part of Universal Health Coverage Agenda

By Josephine Agbonkhese

For decades, Africa’s healthcare debates have centered on infectious diseases — malaria, HIV, tuberculosis. But as populations grow, urbanize, and age, a quieter crisis is unfolding: the surgical gap.

The Lancet Commission on Global Surgery warns that 93% of people in Sub-Saharan Africa cannot access safe, affordable surgical and anesthesia care when needed. That includes life-saving procedures for childbirth complications, trauma from road accidents, and reconstructive surgeries after cancer or burns.

Yet the issue often remains sidelined in health policy conversations dominated by infectious disease funding. Experts argue this is short-sighted. “We can’t talk about universal health coverage without including surgery,” says one Nigerian public health researcher. “Surgery isn’t a luxury — it’s essential.”

This sentiment is echoed by a new generation of African surgeons like Dr. Amaka Patricia Ehighibe, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. Her work spans cleft lip and palate repairs, hand surgery, and breast reconstructions for cancer survivors. She insists surgical care must be woven into health system strengthening.

“Every day, I see patients who survived an illness or injury, only to be left with disabilities that prevent them from living fully. That’s what surgery addresses — restoring dignity, function, and inclusion,” Ehighibe explains.

Countries like Rwanda and Ghana are already experimenting with integrating surgery into primary healthcare policies, supported by global partnerships. Training programs led by Smile Train, ReSurge, and the Pan-African Academy of Christian Surgeons are helping build capacity. But experts stress that governments must go further, investing in surgical infrastructure, workforce training, and equitable insurance schemes.

Africa stands at a crossroads: will it continue to treat surgery as an afterthought, or embrace it as central to achieving universal health coverage? For advocates like Ehighibe, the answer is clear — surgery is not optional, it’s fundamental.