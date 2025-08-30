African youths ready to lead, transform continent, let’s believe in them — Tony Elumelu

Chairman UBA, Tony Elumelu

Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, has called on Africans to place more trust in the continent’s youth, stressing that they are ready to lead, innovate, and transform Africa’s future.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Elumelu recounted how, at just 27 years old, he was appointed branch manager at the then AllStates Trust Bank — a turning point that shaped his career and strengthened his belief in the potential of young people.

“At that time, few believed a 27-year-old could successfully lead a bank branch. But that opportunity changed the entire course of my life. It gave me confidence. It gave me a platform. Most importantly, it gave me perspective,” he wrote.

Elumelu, who now chairs the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, said his experience remains the driving force behind his commitment to empowering young Africans through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), which provides training, mentorship, and seed funding for entrepreneurs across the continent.

“My journey didn’t begin with capital. It began with trust. That’s why today, I am passionate about giving young people the same chance I was given — because I know what’s possible when someone believes in you early,” he said.

He urged governments, private sector leaders, and institutions to believe in and support young people, describing them as the key to Africa’s growth.

“Let’s keep believing in Africa’s youth. They are ready to lead, grow, and transform our continent,” Elumelu added.