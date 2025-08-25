African players in Europe: Another historic goal for Ndiaye

Everton’s Senegalese striker #10 Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Iliman Ndiaye made more Everton history by scoring the first goal at the club’s new 53,000-capacity stadium in Liverpool at the weekend in a Premier League victory over Brighton.

The Senegal international also netted the final goal at Goodison Park, Everton’s home for 133 years, against Southampton in May.

Born in France, Ndiaye began his professional career at Sheffield United in 2019 and spent one season with Marseille before joining the Toffees last year.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

ILIMAN NDIAYE (Everton)

Ndiaye converted Jack Grealish’s cross at the back post to get off the mark for the new season and help Everton mark the historic occasion with a 2-0 win over Brighton.

DANGO OUATTARA (Brentford)

Ouattara provided an immediate return for Brentford on the club record £42 million ($58 million) they splashed on the Burkinabe forward. On his debut for the Bees, Ouattara scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa to secure Brentford’s first points of the season.

ISMAILA SARR (Crystal Palace)

Sarr has started the new season in fine form and scored his first league goal of the campaign in Palace’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. The Senegal forward, who scored in Palace’s Community Shield victory over Liverpool this month, coolly converted Daniel Munoz’s cross to give the Eagles a first-half lead.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy struck the opening goal of the match and missed a penalty in a 3-3 draw at St Pauli. The Guinea international, scorer of 38 goals for Dortmund in all competitions last season, leapt to head in a cross after 34 minutes. Soon after, his spot kick was saved. Dortmund led 3-1 with five minutes remaining, but conceded twice and lost centre-back Filippo Mane to a red card.

ANDREAS HOUNTONDJI (St Pauli)

Hountondji cancelled the lead Guirassy gave Borussia with a 50th-minute equaliser. The Benin international headed in his first goal since a close-season loan move from Burnley.

FRANCE

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Marseille)

The 36-year-old Gabonese striker, back in Marseille for a second spell after spending the last campaign in Saudi Arabia, helped erase memories of the club’s disastrous start to the Ligue 1 campaign by scoring twice and winning a penalty in a 5-2 win at promoted Paris FC. He also hit a post.

FRANK MAGRI (Toulouse)

The Cameroon international striker hit both goals as Toulouse beat Brest 2-0 for their second win in two games this season.