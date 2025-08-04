African girls need global mentors – Nigerian teen innovator, Camille Ananyi

By Juliet Umeh

A new digital platform designed to link African girls with global technology, SPARK Tech Africa, has been unveiled in Lagos.

The new platform, SPARK which stands for Support Passionate Africans through Relationships, Knowledge, and Tech, offers a new model for connecting young African girls with global tech mentorship and learning opportunities.

The teenage founder, Miss Camille Ananyi, SPARK Tech Africa was built to connect thousands of African girls to world-class mentors in Silicon Valley and beyond, helping them gain the skills, guidance, and exposure needed to pursue careers in technology.

She said: “The initiative aims to bridge the mentorship and knowledge gap by pairing young women with experienced professionals who can guide them through hands-on project work and personal development.

“SPARK Tech Africa is more than a program. I know what it’s like to grow up without a mentor. Not everyone gets that guidance early, and I have seen firsthand how that gap can limit potential. I was fortunate to live in the US, where I had access to mentors who steered me and built my confidence.

“SPARK is my way of creating that same opportunity for others, building a bridge between the dreams of African girls and the possibilities in global tech.

“Through mentorship, learning, and collaboration, we’re setting a new standard for inclusive innovation.”

Ananyi, who attended The Learning Place, Lekki and Corona School, Victoria Island, in Nigeria, is currently a student at the prestigious Menlo School in Silicon Valley, California.

She began learning how to code with Scratch at the CoCreation Hub’s Summer of Code in Lagos, furthered her tech training with ID Tech at Stanford University, and completed the Data Science & Machine Learning program with Summer Springboard at the University of California, Berkeley.

She is also an alumna of the highly selective MAGIC (More Active Girls In Computing) Mentee Program in Silicon Valley, an experience that reinforced her passion for mentorship and tech inclusion.

According to her, the platform offers key features to support learning and mentorship for African girls.

“The Learn Page provides coding resources and guides to build real-world tech projects. The Matching Page pairs mentees with mentors based on shared interests and goals.

“A section called Women’s Stories features video interviews from mentors sharing their journeys.

“The Progress Page tracks mentees’ growth and sends weekly updates to mentors.

“There’s also a Video Showcase where final project presentations highlight the girls’ creativity.”

She added that the program runs annually from December to April, during which mentees and mentors collaborate on tech projects.

“At the end, top projects are selected, and their creators attend a two-week summer camp in Silicon Valley to deepen their skills and visit global tech firms.

“We’re investing in the next generation of African innovators. SPARK is a platform for transformation that is powered by technology and driven by purpose,” Ananyi.