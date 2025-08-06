Africa needs $3trn to meet climate goals — AU

File image

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja—African Union, AU, has said the continent needed over $3 trillion to meet its climate goals, as climate finance is a matter of survival for Africa.

Speaking ahead of the second Africa Climate Summit, ACS2, scheduled for September 8–10 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with the theme, “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development”, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, Moses Vilakati, said funding shortfalls remained a major barrier to Africa’s resilience.

He explained that although Africa contributes the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, it suffered the most from climate change due to geography, weak adaptive capacity and economic limitations.

Vilakati noted that the AU had made progress since the first climate summit by deepening ties with regional institutions and driving joint efforts on climate policy.

He said: “Africa needs over $3 trillion to meet its climate goals, yet received only $30 billion between 2021 and 2022. We must create a conducive environment for efficiency, adequacy, and justice in climate financing.”

He said only 18 per cent of Africa’s mitigation needs were currently funded, while just 20 per cent of adaptation financing was covered.

Referencing the first summit’s goal to triple renewable energy capacity to 300 GW by 2030, he called for stronger collaboration among governments, private investors and international organisations.

“Africa holds the highest solar potential globally, with vast areas receiving over 2,000 kWh/m² annually,” he said, stressing the need for a just and equitable energy transition.

“Climate change, and what we do about it, will define our era, our continent, and the global legacy we leave for future generations,” Vilakati said.

He added that ACS2 would be used to push climate policies, promote sustainable industries, and embed climate risks into development plans, reaffirming the AU’s commitment to rotating the summit’s host country to promote inclusivity.

Also speaking, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Planning and Development, Seyoum Mekonnen, said the summit would showcase African solutions and call for fairer global climate financing.

Describing the event as “Africa’s COP,” Mekonnen said: “This summit is not just another event, it is Africa’s moment to lead. Africa is often portrayed as a victim of climate change, but we are also a continent of solutions.”

He said the summit would promote African-led climate actions and demand reforms in the global financial system to support innovation and sustainability.

Mekonnen pointed to Ethiopia’s progress under its Green Legacy Initiative, which had planted over 40 billion seedlings in six years, boosting forest cover from 17.2 per cent in 2019 to 23.6 per cent in 2023.

“We are not just hosting a summit—we are building a movement. And every movement needs voices that amplify, challenge and inform,” he said.

The summit will be hosted in partnership with the African Union Commission, AUC.