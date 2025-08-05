Africa needs $3 trillion to meet climate goals – AU

…as green finance, innovation top agenda for Addis Ababa climate summit

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The African Union (AU) has said the continent needs over $3 trillion to meet its climate goals, stressing that climate finance is a matter of survival for Africa.

Speaking ahead of the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) scheduled for September 8–10 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Themed “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, Moses Vilakati, said funding shortfalls remain a major barrier to Africa’s resilience.

Vilakati explained that although Africa contributes the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, it suffers the most from climate change due to geography, weak adaptive capacity, and economic limitations.

He noted that the AU has made progress since the first climate summit by deepening ties with regional institutions and driving joint efforts on climate policy.

He said, “Africa needs over $3 trillion to meet its climate goals, yet received only $30 billion between 2021 and 2022.

“We must create a conducive environment for efficiency, adequacy, and justice in climate financing.”

He said only 18 percent of Africa’s mitigation needs are currently funded, while just 20 percent of adaptation financing is covered.

Referencing the first summit’s goal to triple renewable energy capacity to 300 GW by 2030, he called for stronger collaboration among governments, private investors, and international organisations.

“Africa holds the highest solar potential globally, with vast areas receiving over 2,000 kWh/m² annually,” he said, stressing the need for a just and equitable energy transition.

“Climate change, and what we do about it, will define our era, our continent, and the global legacy we leave for future generations,” Vilakati said.

He added that ACS2 will be used to push climate policies, promote sustainable industries, and embed climate risks into development plans. He also reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to rotating the summit’s host country to promote inclusivity.

Also speaking, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Planning and Development, Seyoum Mekonnen, said the summit will showcase African solutions and call for fairer global climate financing.

Describing the event as “Africa’s COP,” Mekonnen said, “This summit is not just another event—it is Africa’s moment to lead.

“Africa is often portrayed as a victim of climate change, but we are also a continent of solutions.”

He said the summit will promote African-led climate actions and demand reforms in the global financial system to support innovation and sustainability.

Mekonnen pointed to Ethiopia’s progress under its Green Legacy Initiative, which has planted over 40 billion seedlings in six years, boosting forest cover from 17.2 percent in 2019 to 23.6 percent in 2023.

“We are not just hosting a summit—we are building a movement. And every movement needs voices that amplify, challenge and inform,” he said.

The summit will be hosted in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC)