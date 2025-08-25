Africa must take ownership of its security – Amina Mohammed

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, has charged African defence chiefs to take full ownership of the continent’s security.

Mohammed who gave the charge at the opening of the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Forum in Abuja on Monday, warned that violent extremism, cyber warfare and climate change were reshaping Africa’s stability

She described the summit as “the birth of a new era in African security cooperation,” noting that it was a rare opportunity to connect the boots on the ground with the policies that shape the continent’s collective future.

“Africa today is the epicenter of global terrorism deaths. Attacks in West Africa’s coastal states have surged by 250 per cent in just two years.

“By the end of last year, 14,000 schools were closed in the Sahel due to conflict. We risk losing an entire generation,” she warned.

The Deputy UN chief, who is a former Nigerian Minister of Environment, also highlighted new and emerging threats.

“Cyberspace today is a battlespace. Once it was the radio that carried messages of hate and incited genocide; today, it is social media, amplifying division at terrifying speed,” she said.

On artificial intelligence, Mohammed cautioned that while AI could help predict food insecurity and detect landmines, it also raises profound risks for human rights, dignity and the rule of law.

According to her, Algorithms are already being used to make life-or-death decisions, a responsibility that must remain human.

She equally underscored the role of climate change in fuelling insecurity.

“The shrinking waters of Lake Chad alone have displaced over three million people. The evidence is overwhelming, and the consequences are undeniable,” she added.

Mohammed urged African leaders to act collectively, stressing that security could not be pursued in isolation as it was inseparable from development, human rights, and climate resilience.

“Above all, Africa will not be a bystander. Africa will take ownership of its security, harness technology for peace, and protect its people.

“Nearly 1.5 billion Africans are counting on us to rise to this moment,” she said.

In his remarks, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea, Lansana Kouyate, urged African leaders to pursue collective security, stressing that peace remained the foundation of sustainable development on the continent.

Kouyaté said the gathering of defence chiefs from all 54 African countries signalled a historic step in confronting terrorism and insecurity.

“For the first time, the Chiefs of Defence of the whole continent are together. This shows how important the subject is. Without peace, there is no development,” he said.

The former Prime Minister noted that Africa was too often perceived as a single country rather than a continent of diverse nations, a legacy of both history and colonisation.

He said he would further present ideas on innovative financing for security through public-private partnerships during the forum’s sessions.

Vanguard News