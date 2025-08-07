Africa Air Passengers Rights Association lauds Keyamo over modernisation project of MMIA

The Africa Air Passengers Rights Association, AAPRAS has lauded the Aviation and Aerodome Minister, Festus Keyamo, SAN, over the initiative to modernize Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, built 47 years ago.

AAPRASS disclosed this in a commendation letter signed by its Executive Secretary, Oluwafemi Victor Walsh where he stated that: “It is indeed a cheering news that 47 years after the one time pride of Nigeria MMIA will now be upgraded into a deserved world standard.

“The international airport was long overdue for a massive overhaul to reflect the giant of Africa status of Nigeria that use to echo in international circles in the 1970s and the 1980s

.

“The Aviation minister has proven with this initiave he means well for all Nigerians because of the centralized location of the international airport.

Walsh hailed the Minister’s move saying that ‘the award of the contract under the modernisation plan to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) – the same company that successfully delivered Terminal 2 – noting that this continuity automatically kills talks of favouritism or ulterior motives.

He also noted that carrying out such a modernisation project will further portray Nigeria’s image in positive light.

He expressed satisfaction stating that “the project’s scope, complexity, and potential impact on the aviation industry are truly impressive.

“Keyamo’s vision for a state-of-the-art airport facility will undoubtedly benefit passengers, airlines, and the broader community.

“His leadership and dedication to innovation have set a high standard for airport management.

” I am confident that this project will yield significant returns, including improved efficiency, enhanced safety, and increased customer satisfaction.

“In AAPRASS we are throwing our weight behind the Minister as we have absolute trust in his leadership prowess.