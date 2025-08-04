Afenifere to S-West govs: Leverage on UN recognition to equip Amotekun

…As Oba Akiolu calls for equipping of security agencies

By Laolu Elijah & David Aghaeze

IBADAN — THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, called on governors in the South West states to leverage on the United Nations’ recognition of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, to properly equip the outfit for better performance.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, described the international recognition as a morale booster for the security network.

He said: “The recognition of Amotekun by the United Nations is unprecedented in this part of the globe. Amotekun’s invitation to attend meetings of the body’s affiliates on security and human rights is a big morale booster. It is also a testament that those who brought it about and have been sustaining it were exemplary, as further attested to by some states in Nigeria who have shown interest in replicating the concept in their respective areas.”

The international recognition of July 7 as Amotekun Day, according to the organisation, “is unprecedented, to properly equip Amotekun corps, boost the morale of the personnel and provide all that is needed for the outfit to be able to perform optimally.”

Afenifere recalled that Amotekun’s formal recognition by the global body was made public last week by the President of the World Peace, Ambassador Peer Stafsen, while presenting the ‘certificate of affiliation’ to the Commandant of the Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, in Akure.”

It added that the formal recognition of Amotekun by the apex world body and its formal invitation to attend the annual security meeting “is a clear indication that the establishment of the outfit was a very good step to take. Its sustenance over the years despite various challenges is a testament to the resilience, vision and determination of all those who came up with the idea and those who have been keeping it alive.”

“We seize this opportunity to also call for an expeditious action on the establishment of state police and the provision of all that is needed to ensure that crime and banditry are reduced to the barest minimum”, Ajayi stated.

Oba Akiolu tasts to FG equip security agencies

In a related development, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Akiolu, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to provide necessary logistics and welfare for security agencies to achieve their statutory mandates of securing the country.

Akiolu said this during a courtesy call by the leadership of the Police Officers’ Wives Association, POWA, led by the Wife of the Inspector General of Police, Dr Elizabeth Egbetokun, at his palace, Iga lduganran at the weekend.

The monarch, who urged Nigerians to utilise the strategy of community policing of “see something, say something,” to give prompt intelligence to security agencies to boost effective crime prevention at the grassroots.

While commending the leadership of POWA for the successful outing of their just concluded three-day National Conference in Lagos, Akiolu said: “Let’s teach your children good morals and the fear of God, while your husbands are away on their statutory duties.”

On the state of the nation, Oba Akiolu urged Nigerians to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation, irrespective of their status.

Earlier, the POWA National President, Dr. Egbetokun, who commended the monarch for his support towards the successful hosting of their conference in Lagos, said they were in the palace to pay homage.

She said the conference allowed them to brainstorm on ideas on how Police Officers’ Wives across the country could assist their husbands to succeed in their crucial task of securing the lives and property of Nigerians.