Adodo seeks strategic partnership with Youth Minister, prioritizes empowerment in FCT

ABUJA — Comrade Solomon Adodo, Board Member representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) and President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and inclusive development.

Adodo made this known during a working visit to the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, at his Abuja office. The visit, according to him, was aimed at forging a strategic partnership between the Ministry and the NCDC in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as creating a roadmap for youth development in the FCT.

In his remarks, Adodo commended the Minister as “a beacon of innovation and creativity, whose leadership has significantly amplified youth participation in national transformation under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He added:

“As a youth representative on the NCDC Board, synergy with your Ministry to deliver impactful development at the grassroots is not just urgent but crucial. Nigerian youths must be steered away from street protests to policy engagements, and from inactivity to productivity. Together with President Tinubu, the most youth-friendly President in Nigeria’s history, we shall work tirelessly to raise a generation of young Nigerians ready to embody leadership and drive national progress.”

Responding, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, praised Adodo’s patriotism and commitment, describing him as a transformative youth leader.

“The youth constituency, once viewed as dormant, is now emerging as a dynamic force for change,” the Minister said. “With a pragmatic leader like President Tinubu who consistently demonstrates faith in Nigerian youth, renewal is achievable. I commend Comrade Adodo for repositioning the NYCN as the authentic voice of Nigerian youth, and urge him to remain steadfast in building a united, formidable youth constituency.”

The visit was capped with Adodo presenting his NCDC Board appointment letter to the Minister as a symbolic gesture of respect and appreciation for his support to the youth constituency.