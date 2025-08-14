Adodo rallies Nigerian youth to turn potential into productivity

The President, National Youth Council of Nigerian (NYCN), Amb. (Dr.) Solomon Adodo has called on Nigerian youth to buckle up and turn their potential towards productivity for national development and self actualisation.

Adodo stated this while delivering a stirring address to a cross section of Nigerian youth, government officials and development partners in Abuja, as part of activities marking the International Youth Day 2025.

Speaking on the theme ‘From Potential to Productivity: The Nigerian Youth Mandate’, Adodo declared that Nigeria is “a nation of greatness in motion” and that the youth must be the “engine room” of its transformation.

“Today, we move from talking about what we can achieve to actually doing it. For too long, we have celebrated our potential; now we must convert that potential into undeniable productivity. The time for excuses is over. The time to build has come.”

Adodo emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, riding on the promise of renewed hope, has extended a direct challenge to Nigerian youths to identify challenges on the ground and be part of implementing solutions.

“I urge you young Nigerians to take to assume the role of ‘co-governors’ of this great country. Be reminded that national development cannot be achieved by government alone but by collective efforts.

“The developed parts of the world were all built on collective efforts. For instance, America’s founding fathers transformed farm lands into a global superpower and Asia rose from the ashes to become a world leader in technology and industry. With increased productivity, we too can become great.

“Harnessing the power of public-private collaboration, the recent discussion by the federal government with Innoson Motors founder, who pledged to expand technical and vocational training to all 36 states is a right step in the right direction. Nigerian youth must therefore key into this opportunity to actualize our desire to be the productivity hub of the world.

“Instead negative criticisms, I urge you all to take advantage of government efforts to bring development close to the people through the establishment of regional development commissions and key into viable opportunities in agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and innovation to contribute our quota to national development”

Adodo concluded his address by charging Nigerian youth not to be “a generation of passive actors in the affairs of their own nation but a generation that will be known for turning potential into productivity, and productivity into prosperity.”

The event, held in commemoration of the United Nations’ International Youth Day, was attended by youth leaders from across Nigeria, representatives from the Presidency, civil society organizations, and development agencies.