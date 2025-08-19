Adeyemi: Strong Primary Healthcare, PPPs key to revamping Nigeria’s health system

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Dr. Lola Adeyemi, Special Adviser on Research and Innovation to the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, has emphasized the need for a stronger Primary Health Care (PHC) system and effective Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to transform Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, Dr. Adeyemi applauded the Federal Government’s recent progress in the health sector but noted that foundational reforms are essential for lasting impact.

“We need to focus on getting the basics right. Strong primary healthcare is fundamental to making Nigeria’s health system better. Everyone must have the right to access care, not as a privilege but as a right,” she said.

She added that universal health access, accountability, and innovation are key drivers of sustainable healthcare improvement. According to her, partnerships between the public and private sectors can bridge service delivery gaps if the government provides a strong regulatory framework.

“We need PPP models where government sets the regulations and private actors innovate service delivery. That synergy is vital,” she explained.

On addressing Nigeria’s cancer burden, Dr. Adeyemi stressed that prevention and early detection remain the most effective tools. She called for a national scale-up of cancer screening and diagnostic services to reduce mortality and financial strain on families.

“Screening is far more affordable than managing late-stage cancer. Early detection saves lives and livelihoods. We must embed cancer control into our universal health coverage agenda,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of research and clinical trials in improving cancer outcomes. “We need localized data to understand our unique cancer patterns and develop tailored interventions. Without research, we can’t achieve meaningful cancer control,” she added.

Reflecting on how her education will influence her role, Dr. Adeyemi—who was recently named the 2025 Best and Brightest Executive MBA Student at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management—said her training has strengthened her leadership strategy and systems thinking.

“The MBA has sharpened my policy perspective. I now see innovation, data, and partnerships as the critical link between where Nigeria is and where our health system needs to be,” she stated.

She added that her biggest leadership lesson was realizing that success does not require having all the answers.

“Effective leadership means recognizing my strengths and limitations, and empowering others with the right skill sets. By focusing on strategic agility and cross-sector collaboration, I’ve been able to lead complex international projects and accelerate the digital transformation of health research in Nigeria,” she concluded.