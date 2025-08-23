Adeyemi pledges ₦10m security support fund to complement govt efforts in Kwara South

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Worried by the increasing cases of insecurity in Kwara South, a Community developer and stalwart of the All Progressive Congress, APC from the zone,Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun, has pledged the sum of ₦10 million to support local security operatives in the fight against insecurity across Kwara South.

Engineer Adeyemi, a member of the Board of Trustees of TETFUND, speaking in an interview with journalists in Ilorin said that the fund will serve as form of life insurance support for vigilantes and local hunters defending their communities.

Giving the breakdown of the donation,he explained that, families of vigilantes who lose their lives in active duty will receive ₦250,000, while those injured will get ₦100,000.

He noted that his intervention is aimed at complementing the sustained efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has provided logistics support including 32 patrol vehicles and 160 motorcycles to boost the operations of security agencies in the state.

Adeyemi commended the Governor’s multi-agency security strategy, which brings together security operatives, traditional rulers, local authorities, and community stakeholders, noting that collective efforts are required to defeat criminal elements.

The APC chieftain, however, cautioned against politicising insecurity, urging stakeholders to focus on unity and timely intelligence sharing to safeguard lives and property in Kwara South.

He reaffirmed his support for Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, assuring residents that military operations and government-led interventions are already underway to restore peace and stability to affected communities.